Jefferies Financial Group Raises Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $285.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.38.

HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $273.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

