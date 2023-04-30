JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 483.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

