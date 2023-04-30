KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KBR Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE KBR opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KBR Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.