KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stock Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR Stock Up 0.4 %

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE KBR opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.06. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.