Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSFF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

