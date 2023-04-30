Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 565 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,666 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $25,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $118.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.19.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

