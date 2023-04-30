Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PII opened at $108.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

