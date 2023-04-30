Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after buying an additional 375,528 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 480.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 380,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 314,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley's. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

