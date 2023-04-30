Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

