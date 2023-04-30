Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.63 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

