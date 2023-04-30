Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.