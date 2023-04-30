Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Woodward by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,712.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.86.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Woodward in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Stories

