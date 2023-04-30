Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,092 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after purchasing an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

NYSE:CFR opened at $110.25 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.69.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.