Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $3,227,000.

BankUnited Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $22.55 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKU. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading

