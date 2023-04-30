Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,838,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.15.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

