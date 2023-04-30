Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.