Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,007 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $25.13.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

