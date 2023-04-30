Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $453.00 at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

MA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.05. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

