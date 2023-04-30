Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maximus were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.04. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

