Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 16,096,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.14.

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

