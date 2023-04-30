Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.