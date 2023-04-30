MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

