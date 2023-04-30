Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.56.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

