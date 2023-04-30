Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,263,000 after purchasing an additional 173,204 shares during the last quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

