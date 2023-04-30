Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.56. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

