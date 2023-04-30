Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.3% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.56. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.