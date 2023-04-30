MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.