Mizuho Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

