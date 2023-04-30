Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,654,000 after buying an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,457.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,457.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

