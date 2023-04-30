Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
