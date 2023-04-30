Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

