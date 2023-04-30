Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $78.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after purchasing an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

