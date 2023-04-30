Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $83.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.
Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $76.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
