MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

MongoDB Price Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $239.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $390.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,901 shares of company stock worth $25,096,177 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

