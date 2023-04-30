Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 449,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 48,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

