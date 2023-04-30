Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Moringa Acquisition were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,674,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 186.3% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 287,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 41.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Price Performance

Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Moringa Acquisition Company Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

