New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,323 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 30.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. Analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,453,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,968,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Articles

