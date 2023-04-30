New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MarineMax Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $29.12 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

