New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,636 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $842,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $14,824,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 362.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 232,186 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

