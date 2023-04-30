New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.34 Million Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Beauty Health Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 10.79. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Further Reading

