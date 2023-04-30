New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day moving average is $234.70. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $132.56 and a 1 year high of $410.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.41.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

