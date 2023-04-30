New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,354 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Scholastic stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.71%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

