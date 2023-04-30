Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 23,900 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $220,754.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,742.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm Stock Performance

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of AFRM opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.