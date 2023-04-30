Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Berry by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $578.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.19. Berry Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

Berry Increases Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.93 million. Berry had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.