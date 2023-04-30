Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 8,470 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $501,000. Artha Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Big Lots by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Big Lots by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 71,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 38,591 shares during the period.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.