Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 41,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.04. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 242.65% and a negative net margin of 145.61%. The business had revenue of $126.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $1,026,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

