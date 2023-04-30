Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

