Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $333.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.80. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $183.93 and a twelve month high of $349.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.96.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Winmark news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,300,205.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,692,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,305. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Winmark

(Get Rating)

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.