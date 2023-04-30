Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTX. Citigroup decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

