Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,929 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 449.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $13,237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after buying an additional 570,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,983,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,456,000 after buying an additional 395,166 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 891,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 394,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -925.00%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

