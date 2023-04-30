Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,815 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 162.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.