Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLT stock opened at $213.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.